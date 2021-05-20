Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,911 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nielsen worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Nielsen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.