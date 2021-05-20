Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Hawaiian worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

