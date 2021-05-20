Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

