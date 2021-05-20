Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $3,963,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

