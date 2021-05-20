Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

