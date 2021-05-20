LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.25

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSLPF. Zacks Investment Research raised LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt raised LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

