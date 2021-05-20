Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.72. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 7,207 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

