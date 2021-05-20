Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 30,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 34,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

