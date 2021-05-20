Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.