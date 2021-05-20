Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$13.31. 1,085,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,449. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

