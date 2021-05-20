Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research report on Wednesday.

LON LXI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.40 ($1.78). 799,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.75. The company has a market cap of £848.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. Lxi Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86).

In other Lxi Reit news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

