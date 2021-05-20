Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON LXI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.40 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 799,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lxi Reit has a one year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £848.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.75.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

