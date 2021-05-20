Lxi Reit’s (LXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a report on Wednesday.

Lxi Reit stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.40 ($1.78). 799,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £848.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Lxi Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86).

In other Lxi Reit news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

