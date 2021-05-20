Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $18.68 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Lympo has a total market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $690,147.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.02 or 0.01170993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.58 or 0.09952097 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

