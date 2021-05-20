LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $116.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

