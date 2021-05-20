MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.06 Million

Equities analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post $23.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.44 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $31.31 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.40.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

