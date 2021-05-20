MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.03.

MAG stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$23.98. 117,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,170. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

