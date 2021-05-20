Malcolm Fairbairn Acquires 10,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

