MalwareChain (MALW) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,801.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003591 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,912,381 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,380 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

