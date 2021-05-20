Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 15,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 709,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

