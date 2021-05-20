MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.22 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.01152676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.58 or 0.09637502 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 293,887,192 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “



