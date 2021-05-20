Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.39. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 122,907 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

