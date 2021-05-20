Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.21.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 468,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,319. The firm has a market cap of C$650.34 million and a PE ratio of -63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.66.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

