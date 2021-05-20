Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,037 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $88.96. 246,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,779. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.