Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 151,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,546,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

