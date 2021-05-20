Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,002. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.