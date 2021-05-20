Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3,319.5% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 70,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 225,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $588,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

