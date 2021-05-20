Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

