Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The company has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

