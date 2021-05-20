Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

