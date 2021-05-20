Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,838,000 after buying an additional 547,119 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,376. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

