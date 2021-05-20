Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 252,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 72,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 128,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

