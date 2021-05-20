Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 32,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

