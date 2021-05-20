Marco Investment Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.89. 76,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,826,015. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.