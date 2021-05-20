Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $16.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.29. 56,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.43. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

