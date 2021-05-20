Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.70. 107,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

