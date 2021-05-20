Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 222,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,753,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.