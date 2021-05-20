Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.