Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Lifted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 158.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Markel worth $111,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,219.73 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $844.98 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,081.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

