Markel (NYSE:MKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,250.55

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,250.55 and last traded at $1,248.87, with a volume of 60541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,219.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,190.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,081.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

