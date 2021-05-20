MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.01168590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.57 or 0.09887787 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.