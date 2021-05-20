Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.20 ($2.01). 7,846,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,813. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

