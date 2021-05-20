Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $70.58 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $70.58 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

