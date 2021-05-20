Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

