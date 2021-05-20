Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Shares of LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.19). 2,459,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

