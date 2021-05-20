Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Shares of LON MARS traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). 2,459,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.31.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

