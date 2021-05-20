Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Masco worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

