MASQ (MASQ) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $287,356.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

