Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,147 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $360.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

