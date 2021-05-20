Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.